Arlington Housing Authority will be Accepting Applications for its

Housing Choice Voucher Program

Wed, July 15, 2020, 9:00am through Mon, July 20, 2020, 9:00am

Applicants currently on the WaitList from prior Open Enrollments will be terminated from the WaitList on July 10, 2020, and must re-apply during this Open Enrollment period – no exceptions. If you participated in the Housing Choice Voucher program and your housing assistance was terminated due to program violations, your housing application will not be selected prior to 3 years from the date of your termination.

Due to COVID-19, the lobby will not be open to assist applicants. We will only accept applications online. Persons with a disability or needing assistance with their application may contact us during the Open Enrollment period at 817-276-6722.